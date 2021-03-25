Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Note Apple Wrote to Her During 'Stressful Day': 'I Love You'

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple, is showing her mom some love.

The Goop founder, 48, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday showing off a sweet note her 16-year-old daughter wrote for her to cheer her up.

"I love you," Apple wrote, adding a heart underneath. "I'm sorry you're having a stressful day."

Paltrow captioned the photo: "It's the little things 🍎"

Paltrow shares Apple and her son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin. The pair split in 2016, and Paltrow married her husband Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Earlier this week, the actress revealed some important lessons she learned through her divorce while speaking to Anna Faris on The House Bunny actress' podcastAnna Faris Is Unqualified.

"I've learned so much from something I wanted least in the world," she said, adding ""I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined. And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I've never had before with Brad, my husband."

Of her and Falchuk's relationship, Paltrow said, "We were friends first for a long time and once I was like, 'Are we going to date? Is this happening?' I was scared because he is a person who demands presence and intimacy and communication in a way that I just didn't know how to [do]."

