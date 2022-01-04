The actress posted a number of sweet photos to Instagram with her husband, children and stepchildren

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Photos of Her 'Best Parts of 2021' Including Rare Snaps of Her Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back before moving forward into 2022.

On Monday, the Goop founder, 49, rang in the new year by celebrating some of her favorite moments from 2021.

She posted a carousel of sweet photos with her family and friends, including her children, daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15 — who she shares with ex Chris Martin — her husband Brad Falchuk, and his teen children, son Brody and daughter Isabella.

"The best parts of 2021; loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply," Paltrow captioned the Instagram post. "I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!"

The Oscar-winning actress rarely shares pictures of her kids on social media, only recently for National Daughters Day and National Sons Day. However, the mom of two has been vocal about her close relationship with her kids and even shared the sex advice she told Apple and Moses.

"Stay really close to your own truth," Paltrow told Entertainment Tonight in October. "I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth. Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white-knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself."

"I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen to if something, you know, feels right and to act from that place," she added.

gwyneth paltrow family Credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Last year, Paltrow opened up about becoming a stepmom to Falchuk's kids when she married the American Horror Story producer in 2018.

On an April episode of The goop Podcast, Paltrow admitted that she initially had "no idea" what to do.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine," Paltrow began. "It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S—, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?' "