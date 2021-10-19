Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Sex Advice She Tells Her Kids: 'Stay Really Close to Your Own Truth'

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her approach to the sex talk.

The Oscar winner — whose Sex, Love & goop unscripted series hits Netflix on Thursday — reveals to Entertainment Tonight that she has a piece of sex advice she has told her two kids, 15-year-old son Moses and 17-year-old daughter Apple.

"Stay really close to your own truth," she says. "I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth. Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white-knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself."

"I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen to if something, you know, feels right and to act from that place," adds Paltrow, who shares her kids with ex Chris Martin.

Paltrow, 49, also explained how she wants to be a resource to her children if they have any questions about sex.

"I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it," she says. "I try to just be curious. And teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex ever, so I sort of follow their lead, and luckily in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds-and-the-bees parts, and then I am there for any questions. But the questions are pretty minimal."

On The goop Podcast in March, Paltrow reflected on becoming a stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two teens — son Brody and daughter Isabella — when she married the American Horror Story producer in 2018. Paltrow admitted that she initially had "no idea" what to do.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine. It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S---, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?' " she said at the time.