Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Selfie With Daughter Apple as She Returns Home from College: 'Happiness'

Gwyneth Paltrow is happy to have her daughter home.

The actress, 50, posted a sweet selfie with 18-year-old daughter Apple on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the mother-daughter duo snuggled together in a restaurant booth. Paltrow smiles for the photo while her teenage daughter makes a kissy face.

"Wellness=Happiness=someone coming home from college!💕," Paltrow captioned the shot.

Paltrow shares Apple and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin, 46.

The Iron Man actress recently brought Apple with her as she recorded an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, during which Paltrow shared some never-before-told details about exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

Apple responded by covering her ears.

Paltrow also took to Instagram recently to wish her son a happy birthday.

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," she wrote in the caption.

"@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being," Paltrow continued. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."