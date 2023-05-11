Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Selfie With Daughter Apple as She Returns Home from College: 'Happiness'

"Wellness=Happiness=someone coming home from college!💕," the actress captioned the post

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 11, 2023 01:26 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow, apple martin
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is happy to have her daughter home.

The actress, 50, posted a sweet selfie with 18-year-old daughter Apple on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the mother-daughter duo snuggled together in a restaurant booth. Paltrow smiles for the photo while her teenage daughter makes a kissy face.

"Wellness=Happiness=someone coming home from college!💕," Paltrow captioned the shot.

Paltrow shares Apple and son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin, 46.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Iron Man actress recently brought Apple with her as she recorded an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, during which Paltrow shared some never-before-told details about exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

Apple responded by covering her ears.

Paltrow also took to Instagram recently to wish her son a happy birthday.

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," she wrote in the caption.

"@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being," Paltrow continued. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."

Related Articles
Peek: Coco & Chanel
Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel, 7, Tells Mom She Loved Her from 'Moment I Was Born' (Exclusive)
Shaquil Barrett daughter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett Breaks Silence After Death of 2-Year-Old: 'Miss You So Much'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro Shares First Photo and Reveals the Name of His Newborn Baby Girl: 'Over the Moon'
Jenna bush
Jenna Bush Hager Cries as She Says She 'Wasn't There' for Hoda Kotb When Daughter Hope Was Sick
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Reveals He's the Only Gay and Only Single Parent at Son Ben's School
Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Ice-T Says Daughter Chanel, 7, Still Co-Sleeps with Him and Wife Coco Austin: 'Best Gift'
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of All Three Kids
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of Adam Levine and All 3 Kids on Vacation: 'A Blink of an Eye'
Kyla Pratt (C), Lyric Kai Kilpatrick and Liyah Kilpatrick attend the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
All About Kyla Pratt's 2 Kids
Actress Hilary Duff attends the premiere of TV Land's "Younger" at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on March 31, 2015 in New York City.
Hilary Duff Recalls Delivering Daughter Mae with Blue Hair: 'I Thought I Was Having a Boy'
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Says It's a 'Proud Moment' as Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'Happy for His Journey'
lisa vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump's Grandson, 18 Months, Gets All Dressed Up in Adorable New Photo: 'Little Man'
Jennifer Garner Boots
Jennifer Garner Reveals She Was a 'Nightmare' as a First-Time Mom: 'I Was All Over Her'
Birkhead: Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Smhouq_Q/. Larry Birkhead/Instagram
Larry Birkhead Tells PEOPLE 5 Things No One Knows About Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead (Exclusive)
Ben Falcone, Vivian Falcone, and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy's Two Daughters Make Rare Appearance with Parents at 'Little Mermaid' Premiere
Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About' (Exclusive) https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/109Vs4AkGNLzgxoyV2NB2mZlKq2JzFdj4
Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About': 'We Have a Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)