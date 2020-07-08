Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Got Son Moses, 14, a 'Boob Puzzle Just for Fun'

Designed by Jiggy and illustrated by artist Julia Heffernan, the 450-piece puzzle features a watercolor drawing of various female breasts

Gwyneth Paltrow has turned to board games amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest Goop post titled "Summer at Home," the actress, 47, opened up about how she's spending time with her family this season, sharing, "Home is where the heart is. Right now, it’s also where the work, dates, entertainment, and summer vacation are."

"I’ve reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I’ve found hacks that make WFH a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a plane," she wrote.

When it comes to "staying in," Paltrow revealed that her family have been playing tabletop games — and she even got her son Moses, 14, a cheeky jigsaw puzzle "just for fun."

Designed by Jiggy and illustrated by artist Julia Heffernan, the 450-piece puzzle features a watercolor drawing of various female breasts.

Image zoom Puzzle jiggy

"There’s been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house. And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun," Paltrow — who shares Moses and daughter Apple, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin — wrote in the post.

Moses previously spoke about how he's coping at home amid the coronavirus pandemic when he crashed his mom's virtual interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June.

At the time, the teenager told host Jimmy Fallon, "I'm doing all that I can, trying to like, stay happy by like, I don't know, just finding whatever is entertaining and doing it."

"I'm really into music, I like to do it a lot," he added. "Right now, I'd say I'm playing guitar the most. It used to be piano for a while, and then I started doing guitar lessons again."

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow and son Moses The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

In April, Paltrow sang her son's praises in an Instagram post celebrating his 14th birthday, calling Moses "the kindest little man" who "has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself."

"Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way," she wrote. “You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you."

And while the teenage years can be a touchy time for kids in terms of being embarrassed by their parents, Moses seems to be the exception.

“I think it must be pretty surreal for them to be the kids of somebody — well, both of their parents are in the public eye,” Paltrow said during a February visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It’s interesting to watch them sort of evolve along with our careers as they go.”

“Actually, my son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it’s a great thing!’ ” the star recalled, laughing. “He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom. You’re a badass.’ ”