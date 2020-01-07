Gwyneth Paltrow Says Friend Cameron Diaz Is Going to Be the 'Best' Mom: 'We're Very Excited'

Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t be happier for her pal Cameron Diaz as she embarks on a new chapter in her life: motherhood!

The Goop founder, 47, raved over Diaz’s new bundle of joy on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday telling Entertainment Tonight, “We’re very, very excited.”

As for whether or not Paltrow thinks Diaz, 47, is prepared for the new role, the mother of two told ET: “She’s going to be the best.”

Diaz welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, a daughter named Raddix, shortly before the New Year, a source told PEOPLE.

“You can tell they are just the happiest,” the source said. “It’s very emotional for them.”

A different source explained the timing of Raddix’s arrival was perfect.

“Cameron is so much more settled, stable and happy. It was natural to want a baby,” the insider said.

The new parents shared the baby news with a joint statement on Instagram. “Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple wrote. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Their statement concluded, “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”

Their daughter’s arrival comes five months after Diaz opened up about her life with the Good Charlotte rocker, 40, and how they find peace away from the spotlight.

“Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best,” Diaz told InStyle in August for their special 25th-anniversary issue. “He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time.”

In past years, Diaz has also been candid about motherhood and pregnancy.

“I’ve never said never to anything in life. If I wanted kids, at any point in life, I would have them. But I’m certain that if at any point I wanted a child, that child would find its way into my life, whether through adoption, or through being in a relationship with somebody who has a child,” The Longevity Book author told U.K.’s Telegraph in April 2014.