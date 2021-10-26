Gwyneth Paltrow Says She 'Almost Died' During 'Emergency' Delivery of Daughter Apple

The actress opened up about her difficult delivery with her daughter Apple Martin, now 17

Gwyneth Paltrow is reflecting on giving birth to her eldest child.

On Monday's episode of Armchair Expert, the podcast Dax Shepard hosts with Monica Padman, The Politician star, 49, discussed how her body has changed over the years, specifically after giving birth to her daughter, Apple, in 2004.

Paltrow is mother to Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, who she shares with ex Chris Martin. She is also stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two teenage children. During the podcast, the actress told Shepard that she "almost died" due to difficulties during labor.

"I had two cesareans," Paltrow revealed. "My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy — we almost died. It was, like, not good."

She continued, "Anyway, there's a big scar across your body, and you're like, 'Oh, wow, that didn't use to be there.' And it's not that it's bad, or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my God.' "

Though the Iron Man star didn't provide any other details about the intense delivery, she shared on the show that she's glad she went through her pregnancy before the rise of social media, noting the pressure for moms to quickly snap back.

"Thank God there wasn't Instagram when I had babies because now it's like if I see someone, 'Oh I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,' and I'm like, 'wow that's not what I [looked like],' " Paltow explained during the podcast.

"And like great, more power to the lady with the washboard [abs] but that is totally the exception and then now we're being fed all of these other images of what we're supposed to look like all the time — babies, no babies, whatever," she added.

Now, the Goop founder's lookalike daughter is all grown up and the actress has been open about her relationship with the teen over the years.

Paltrow recently told PEOPLE that while Apple doesn't want her advice "on anything," the two have bonded over their sense of style.

"My daughter likes my style now, which is great because there was a period of time where she thought I was a total loser," Paltrow said back in May. Now that Apple's in her teens (and the same shoe size as her mom) she's also started snatching her favorite footwear from Paltrow's wardrobe.

"Apple borrows from my closet. Although I did take a hoodie from her about two weeks ago. So, fair enough. But she likes my t-shirts and my shoes. She likes my shoes," Paltrow said during an appearance on People (The TV Show!).

The mother-daughter duo likes to bond over makeup, too.