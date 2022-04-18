The actress revealed that her kids Moses, 16, and Apple, 17, replaced the shirtless photo of Brad Falchuk on her iPhone lock screen with a sweet selfie of themselves

Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Changed Her Lock Screen After 'Traumatized' by Shirtless Pic of Her Husband

Gwyneth Paltrow's kids were more than just a little embarrassed by their mom's previous phone background.

The Goop founder, 49, revealed that her two kids immediately replaced her phone's lock screen photo after recently noticing it was a shirtless picture of Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Paltrow is mom to son Moses, 16, and daughter Apple, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. She is also stepmom to Falchuk's teenagers, son Brody and daughter Isabella.

"My lock screen was a picture of Brad without his shirt on. And my kids were so traumatized that they picked up the phone and took this selfie," she said in her company newsletter alongside the sweet snap of Moses and Apple. (The full story is only available to Goop newsletter subscribers)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow Kids Credit: Courtesy Gwyneth Paltrow

Back in January, Paltrow admitted during a Q&A posted on her Instagram Story that she's not the coolest mom in her teenagers' eyes. Asked by a fan if Moses and Apple were "doing okay," Paltrow replied that her kids "are really great."

When another person asked, "Do your kids think you're cool?" she stayed honest, replying, "Not really."

Despite the occasional embarrassment, the Oscar winner doesn't shy away from showing them off to her social media followers.

Earlier this month, the actress celebrated Moses' birthday, sharing a sweet post on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

"@Mosesmartin you are 16 today. I'm not sure how I'm writing that number," Paltrow writes alongside a photo of Moses admiring his house filled with balloons. "Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place. With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued."

"You are deeply special to all who know you. I am so lucky to be your mama. I'm savoring every minute as you grow and change into this amazing man," she continues. "What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness, and your beautiful singing voice ringing through our halls. You mean the world to me, my boy. Happy birthday."

The proud mom also gave Apple a shoutout on Instagram for International Women's Day last month.

"Happy international womens day. I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever," Paltrow began her caption alongside a photo of her FaceTiming her daughter.