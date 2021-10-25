"They learned everything ... I mean everything," Gwyneth Paltrow says on this week's Red Table Talk episode of her kids learning about sex in 6th grade

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Kids Had the 'Craziest Sex Ed Talk' in 6th Grade: 'I Will Never Forget'

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her kids' early experience with sex education.

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the Sex, Love & goop star sits down with Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about sex where she reveals how her kids, 15-year-old son Moses and 17-year-old daughter Apple, first learned about the topic.

"They, at their elementary school in 6th grade, had the craziest sex ed talk, it was incredible," Paltrow begins. "But, full-on everything, like they learned everything."

"I will never forget Apple's face when she came home. [The teacher] told them everything. And when I say everything, I mean everything," adds the actress, who shares her kids with ex Chris Martin.

"Had she not asked you any questions [about sex] before?" Banfield-Norris asks Paltrow, to which she replies, "They hadn't asked me."

Pinkett Smith says her experience with daughter Willow was quite the opposite.

"Willow started [asking] at 5," she says with a laugh.

Earlier this month, The Politician star, 49, revealed to Entertainment Tonight the piece of sex advice she has told her two kids.

"Stay really close to your own truth," she said. "I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth. Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white-knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself."

"I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen to if something, you know, feels right and to act from that place," added Paltrow.

The mom of two also explained how she wants to be a resource to her children if they have any questions about sex.

"I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it," she said. "I try to just be curious. And teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex ever, so I sort of follow their lead, and luckily in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds-and-the-bees parts, and then I am there for any questions. But the questions are pretty minimal."