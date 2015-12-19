Image zoom

Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin don’t just look alike — they can both sing, too!

Paltrow shared a very special holiday message with her social media followers Friday, when she posted an Instagram video of her daughter performing Marcy Playground’s “Keegan’s Christmas” in a group of other young guitar- and ukulele-players.

Paltrow, 43, captioned it, “Best wishes and love to all for a happy holiday.”

Of course, it shouldn’t be surprising that Apple has musical talents — her dad is Chris Martin after all!

This isn’t the first time Paltrow has shared a sweet photo of her and her 11-year-old daughter. In Halloween, the pair wore matching skeleton makeup.

And as Paltrow recently told PEOPLE, the Shakespeare in Love and Iron Man star has also been saving her clothes, maybe for her daughter to wear one day. Including, yes, that famous pink Oscars dress.

“What’s funny is I’ve been saving my gowns and special things since 12 years before she was born, so I have everything,” Paltrow told PEOPLE earlier this month. “I have every Oscar dress.”

“Maybe [Apple will] wear it to prom and do a Pretty in Pink thing and resew it and cut it up,” Paltrow said, quickly adding, “I don’t know if I’d let her chop that one up.”