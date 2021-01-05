Gwyneth Paltrow Says Son Moses, 14, Has 'Hardest Time' with Isolation: 'It's Hard Socially'

"I've also been amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been," she says

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting candid about how her two teens are handling lockdown during the ongoing pandemic.

The Oscar winner, 48, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, when she shared how daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 16, and son Moses Bruce Anthony, 14, have dealt with being stuck at home amid COVID lockdowns. Paltrow says Moses has taken isolation the "hardest" among them, though he finds an outlet in skateboarding.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What's great is that he's a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that," she says, "but I think it's very hard to be 14 and ... it's tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed."

"Like, my daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is and she's got her friends," continues Paltrow. "My son would have started high school in September. I think it's hard socially. I've also been amazed how adaptable kids are during this time and how agile they've been."

"Hats off to all these kids around the world who are just getting through it," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/ instagram

"It's like you're ending a marriage but you're still in a family. That's how it will be forever," said the actress of their 2016 divorce after 12 years of marriage. "Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what's best for [our kids]."

"We have this idea that just because we break up we can't love the things about the person anymore that we loved, and that's not true," she added.

For Paltrow, one of the "interesting" parts of the whole process is that she feels "in a way" like "my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was, so I think that it can be done."

Paltrow recalled how she felt "really lucky" she had a doctor who gave her and the Coldplay artist "a rubric for how to" co-parent successfully — namely, "You have to have radical accountability" and "know that every relationship is 50/50."