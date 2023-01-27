Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence

Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school.

The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college.

"Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder.

The Shakespeare in Love actress shares Apple and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Chatting with James Corden and Hilary Swank on The Late Late Show earlier this month, Paltrow mentioned her kids after the Million Dollar Baby actress chatted about her experiences being pregnant with twins.

"I'm so past this stage, it's so sweet. I have a college freshman, Apple is 18, and I have a junior in high school. Moses is 16," she shared.

Corden then asked Paltrow how she's feeling about an "impending empty nest" and if it's been a "huge change" not having Apple in the house.

"Not very well. Not very well," she said wistfully. "I'm going to be at Hilary's house, just hand me one."

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

"Come over," Swank encouraged, laughing as she added, "There's plenty to go around."

Paltrow then continued, "It's a huge change because she's really hilarious, and she's got a big presence. So when we're around the dinner table now, and someone comes over and says to Moses, 'What is it like with your sister not home?' he says, 'Quiet.' "

The actress said farewell to 2022 on a tropical getaway with Apple, Moses and mom Blythe Danner.

In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner, 79, as they soaked up the sun together.

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," she wrote in the caption.