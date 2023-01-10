Gwyneth Paltrow Feels 'Not Very Well' About the Prospect of Being an Empty Nester: 'Huge Change'

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up at what's ahead now that son Moses, 16, is a junior in high school and daughter Apple, 18, is away at her freshman year of college

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on January 10, 2023 01:07 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't totally at ease with the fact she's coming close to becoming an empty nester.

The GOOP founder, 50, chatted with James Corden and Hilary Swank on The Late Late Show Monday about her kids after the Million Dollar Baby actress chatted about her experiences being pregnant with twins.

"I'm so past this stage, it's so sweet. I have a college freshman, Apple is 18, and I have a junior in high school. Moses is 16," she shared.

Corden then asked Paltrow how she's feeling about an "impending empty nest."

"Not very well. Not very well," she said wistfully. "I'm going to be at Hilary's house, just hand me one."

"Come over," Swank encouraged, laughing as she added, "There's plenty to go around."

Corden then asked Paltrow if it has been a "huge change" not having Apple — who along with Moses she shares with ex Chris Martin — in the house.

"It's a huge change because she's really hilarious, and she's got a big presence. So when we're around the dinner table now, and someone comes over and says to Moses, 'what is it like with your sister not home?' he says, 'Quiet.'"

The actress chatted with PEOPLE during the Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Feel the Fit Press Day in Santa Monica, California, in October, where she opened up about sending her daughter to college for the first time.

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," Paltrow told PEOPLE exclusively. "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears."

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The mother of two notes she "getting more and more used to" her only daughter being away at school, especially after seeing "how happy she is and settled" during a "parents weekend" visit.

At least one other visit has happened since. "She came home for October break just last weekend, so that was amazing," Paltrow added.

"I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great."

