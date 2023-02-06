Gwyneth Paltrow Snaps Sweet Family Photo as She Takes Kids to 'Funny Girl' on Broadway: 'Brilliant'

The actress brought daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, to the Broadway show on Saturday night

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 11:02 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow, funny girl
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow took a special family trip to the theater over the weekend.

The GOOP founder, 50, shared a selfie on her Instagram Story Sunday, featuring her two kids, Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, plus mom Blythe Danner, as the group went to see Funny Girl on Broadway in New York City.

In the snap, the family smiles under red theater lights as Danner hugs Apple and Moses sits behind his mom.

"Last night at @funnygirlbwy it was brilliant," wrote Paltrow, who shares her two kids with ex Chris Martin.

Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk was also in attendance, as seen in an Instagram post from Funny Girl star Lea Michele, where she thanked the couple for coming to the show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow, funny girl
Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

Paltrow's daughter Apple is currently living in New York, where she is attending college.

The Politician star shared an Instagram Story last month that featured a throwback selfie alongside Apple as she admitted she's "still trying to get used to" her daughter being away.

Recently chatting with James Corden and Hilary Swank on The Late Late Show, Paltrow mentioned her kids after the Million Dollar Baby actress talked about her experiences being pregnant with twins.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

"I'm so past this stage, it's so sweet. I have a college freshman, Apple is 18, and I have a junior in high school. Moses is 16," she shared.

Corden then asked Paltrow how she's feeling about an "impending empty nest" and if it's been a "huge change" not having Apple in the house.

"Not very well. Not very well," she said wistfully. "I'm going to be at Hilary's house, just hand me one."

Paltrow continued, "It's a huge change because she's really hilarious, and she's got a big presence. So when we're around the dinner table now, and someone comes over and says to Moses, 'What is it like with your sister not home?' he says, 'Quiet.' "

Related Articles
Christina Perri daughters
Christina Perri Says 'Healing' Happened When Daughter Carmella First Held Baby Sister Pixie
Hilary Swank Shares Cute Pregnancy Update: ‘Oven’s Heatin’ Up, Dough’s Beginning to Rise!!’
Hilary Swank Shares Sweet Pregnancy Update: 'Oven's Heatin' Up, Dough's Beginning to Rise'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Elijah Carlile, Catherine Shepherd, and Evangeline Ruth Carlile speak during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Daughters Adorably Introduce Her Performance at the 2023 Grammys 
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with Husband David Williams. Credit: Mom365/Andrea Del Valle.
NBC News' Morgan Radford Welcomes First Baby with David Williams: 'In a State of Wondrous Awe'
Meghan Trainor
Pregnant Meghan Trainor Shares the Moment She Found Out She Was Expecting Her Second Baby
'The Sweet Photos Tom Brady Shared Upon News of His Retirement' - from Tom Brady
Tom Brady Shares Throwback Photo with Sons Ben and Jack on the Sidelines After Retirement News
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoOVznHrq37/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link vanessalachey's profile picture vanessalachey Verified I still can’t believe we get to live here. Thank You, Hawai’i for Loving us back! ❤️🌺🌴 56m
Vanessa Lachey Shares Hawaiian Sunset Photo with Her Kids: 'Can't Believe We Get to Live Here'
Paul McCartney poses with his wife Linda (1941 - 1998), and their daughters, left to right, Heather, Stella and Mary at an airport, 30th June 1975
Paul McCartney on How Relationship with His 5 Kids Has Changed Over Time: 'They're Guiding Me'
Zoe Saldaña Kisses Son Zen and Thanks Him for Spending a 'Day at Work' With Her
Zoe Saldaña Kisses Son Zen and Thanks Him for Spending a 'Day at Work' With Her — See the Photos!
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Emme Maribel Muñiz and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her Child Emme for Support in Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lil' Coconut'
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About MS Struggle
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About MS Struggle That Keeps Her from Giving Her Kids 'All They Want'
Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere
Ashton Kutcher Says Being a Dad Is the 'No. 1 Role I Will Ever Play': 'The Most Important'
Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Reese Witherspoon Says She's 'So Proud' of Her Kids' Success: 'It Means You Did Your Job Right'
Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas arrive at the grand opening of their family restaurant Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kevin Jonas' Daughter Alena Looks All Grown Up in Birthday Photo: '9 Years Old Doesn't Feel Real'
Heather and Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Welcome Their Baby Boy: 'Our Hearts Are So Happy'