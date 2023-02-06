Gwyneth Paltrow Snaps Sweet Family Photo as She Takes Kids to 'Funny Girl' on Broadway: 'Brilliant'

Gwyneth Paltrow took a special family trip to the theater over the weekend.

The GOOP founder, 50, shared a selfie on her Instagram Story Sunday, featuring her two kids, Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, plus mom Blythe Danner, as the group went to see Funny Girl on Broadway in New York City.

In the snap, the family smiles under red theater lights as Danner hugs Apple and Moses sits behind his mom.

"Last night at @funnygirlbwy it was brilliant," wrote Paltrow, who shares her two kids with ex Chris Martin.

Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk was also in attendance, as seen in an Instagram post from Funny Girl star Lea Michele, where she thanked the couple for coming to the show.

Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

Paltrow's daughter Apple is currently living in New York, where she is attending college.

The Politician star shared an Instagram Story last month that featured a throwback selfie alongside Apple as she admitted she's "still trying to get used to" her daughter being away.

Recently chatting with James Corden and Hilary Swank on The Late Late Show, Paltrow mentioned her kids after the Million Dollar Baby actress talked about her experiences being pregnant with twins.

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

"I'm so past this stage, it's so sweet. I have a college freshman, Apple is 18, and I have a junior in high school. Moses is 16," she shared.

Corden then asked Paltrow how she's feeling about an "impending empty nest" and if it's been a "huge change" not having Apple in the house.

"Not very well. Not very well," she said wistfully. "I'm going to be at Hilary's house, just hand me one."

Paltrow continued, "It's a huge change because she's really hilarious, and she's got a big presence. So when we're around the dinner table now, and someone comes over and says to Moses, 'What is it like with your sister not home?' he says, 'Quiet.' "