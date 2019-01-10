Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She's a 'Mortifying' and 'Embarrassing' Mom to Daughter Apple, 14

Not many people would label Gwyneth Paltrow as having an embarrassing disposition, but her teenage daughter would beg to differ.

During her Thursday appearance on The Rachael Ray Show, the actress, Goop founder and author of cookbook The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal revealed she is no exception to being a “mortifying” presence for Apple Blythe Alison, 14, and her little brother Moses Bruce Anthony, 12.

“I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden — no, it’s been a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person,” she told the host of motherhood.

“Like, ‘Oh my God, there she goes again,’ ” Rachael Ray chimed in.

“If I do anything silly at all in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face,” she continued. “Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, sorry, got it.’ “

Apple Martin Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The newly married star also discussed Apple’s embarrassment over her mom during a visit to The Tonight Show Wednesday, telling Jimmy Fallon she doesn’t quite “talk like” his “Ew!” character Sara-with-no-H, but her behavior isn’t that far off.

“I mortify her. Totally,” she admitted. “We walked into a store the other day and there was some really great song playing … and she just looked at me and she was like, ‘Don’t even think about it.’ “

“I was like, ‘Oooh, Apple,’ ” Paltrow recalled of their conversation, miming the beginnings of a dance move, “and she was like, ‘Do not, Mom!’ “

Gwyneth Paltrow and her kids Source Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

During her cooking-powered visit to Ray’s show, Paltrow revealed that while “Apple is less” of a daring eater, Moses “loves to cook” and is her “little foodie adventure pal” both inside and outside the kitchen.

“We love to go out in L.A. and find some crazy dim sum place far away from where we live,” said the proud mom. “And he loves to cook. He loves to be in the kitchen. He’s just the sweetest. … He’s a very open eater.”

Paltrow’s cookbook The Clean Plate: Eat, Reset, Heal is available now on amazon.com.