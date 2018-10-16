Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Could Join Goop One Day: 'She Has Her Finger on the Pulse'

Could Gwyneth Paltrow‘s daughter be the future head of Goop?

The actress and businesswoman chatted with Glamour UK for their inaugural digital issue about what’s new in her life at the moment — like her recent marriage to lauded television producer Brad Falchuk and raising her son Moses Bruce Anthony, 12, and daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 14.

“That would be great!” Paltrow, 46, said when asked if Apple might work as an intern for her lifestyle and wellness brand someday. “She has her finger on the pulse.”

“She really is my focus group; I am always asking her opinion about this or that,” the star added. “She represents that Gen Z generation. I don’t know half the things she talks about, but I try to keep up with her!”

Even at only 12 years old, Apple was showing signs of being the kind of person, like her mom, who isn’t afraid of taking charge and facilitating change.

“My daughter is super ballsy. I always follow her lead,” Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “I actually don’t need to encourage her to take risks. She likes to push herself; she wants to see how far she can get.”

Added the Avengers: Infinity War star, who shares her two children with ex-husband Chris Martin, “It’s really inspiring to see that in a young woman.”

Earlier that year, Paltrow admitted that Apple already “has her own life” separate from her mom, and that it was “terrifying” to experience how fast she was growing up.

“It’s crazy — her phone and her texting and her social media,” she said, adding that her daughter’s accounts are private.

She continued, about finally giving in to getting Apple a cell phone, “I waited as long as I could. She was the last one of her friends to get a phone.”