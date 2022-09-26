Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Starting College Is 'Almost as Profound as Giving Birth'

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her 18-year-old starting college as the actress prepares to turn 50 this week

Published on September 26, 2022 10:54 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is reflecting on her daughter's latest milestone.

The Shakespeare in Love actress opened up about her career and personal life as its been publicly perceived in a sitdown with CBS Sunday Morning ahead of her 50th birthday on Tuesday.

During the interview, Tracy Smith asked Paltrow how she feels about her daughter Apple, 18, starting college.

"I know this sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth," Paltrow said of the milestone.

The Goop founder, 49, hasn't shared any further details about where Apple is going to school or what she'll be studying.

Paltrow also spoke about her co-parenting relationship with Chris Martin, with whom she shares Apple and son Moses, 16.

Talking about her "conscious uncoupling" with Martin, Paltrow said she is proud to have "figured it out."

"He's completely my family, and I love him. He would do anything for me, I would do anything for him," she said.

"We would do anything for our kids," Paltrow continued. "We really did commit to wanting our children as unscathed by the divorce as possible."

gwyneth paltrow and kids
Gwyneth Paltrow (middle) with Apple and Moses. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Earlier this month, Paltrow shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime.

In one picture, Paltrow stood between her two teenagers as the trio smiled together before enjoying an outdoor meal. The actress and her daughter both wore summery dresses while Moses sported a faded white long sleeve and a pair of navy shorts.

"Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly. Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings💙," she captioned the gallery of photos.

