Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway

Gwyneth Paltrow is welcoming the new year with her family by her side.

The actress and Goop founder/CEO, 50, said farewell to 2002 on a tropical getaway with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16.

In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed Saturday, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner, 79, as they soaked up the sun together.

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," she wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Paltrow's vacation with her mom and kids comes weeks after she and husband Brad Falchuk jetted off on a Parisian getaway together.

Earlier this month, the Academy Award winner posted a gallery of photos to Instagram capturing some of her seemingly favorite moments from the French capital.

Her post was led with a couples selfie taken on an escalator at famous department store Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche. Another sweet photo captured Falchuk, 51, before a meal at the Café de Flore.

"City of Love with you know who," Paltrow captioned the post, which featured 10 pictures from their European vacation.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022

Danner, an Emmy-winning actress known for her roles in Meet the Parents and on Will & Grace, revealed for the first time recently that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer — the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002.

After two surgeries and years of exploring alternative treatments, Danner underwent a third surgery with Dr. Mark DeLacure in 2020, which succeeded in removing the cancerous tissue.

"My mother is genuinely one of the strongest people I know," Paltrow told PEOPLE last month, noting Danner's journey with three surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

"I hope if I ever go through anything like that, I can be like her," she added.