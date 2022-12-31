Celebrity Parents Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway "Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop mogul captioned her Instagram family photo post By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 31, 2022 11:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow is welcoming the new year with her family by her side. The actress and Goop founder/CEO, 50, said farewell to 2002 on a tropical getaway with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16. In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed Saturday, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner, 79, as they soaked up the sun together. "Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," she wrote in the caption. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. L: Caption . PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids Paltrow's vacation with her mom and kids comes weeks after she and husband Brad Falchuk jetted off on a Parisian getaway together. Earlier this month, the Academy Award winner posted a gallery of photos to Instagram capturing some of her seemingly favorite moments from the French capital. Her post was led with a couples selfie taken on an escalator at famous department store Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche. Another sweet photo captured Falchuk, 51, before a meal at the Café de Flore. "City of Love with you know who," Paltrow captioned the post, which featured 10 pictures from their European vacation. RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022 Danner, an Emmy-winning actress known for her roles in Meet the Parents and on Will & Grace, revealed for the first time recently that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer — the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002. After two surgeries and years of exploring alternative treatments, Danner underwent a third surgery with Dr. Mark DeLacure in 2020, which succeeded in removing the cancerous tissue. "My mother is genuinely one of the strongest people I know," Paltrow told PEOPLE last month, noting Danner's journey with three surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation. "I hope if I ever go through anything like that, I can be like her," she added.