Gwyneth Paltrow Poses with Her 2 Kids and Mom Blythe Danner on New Year's Tropical Getaway

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop mogul captioned her Instagram family photo post

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 31, 2022 11:45 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is welcoming the new year with her family by her side.

The actress and Goop founder/CEO, 50, said farewell to 2002 on a tropical getaway with mom Blythe Danner, 18-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 16.

In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed Saturday, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner, 79, as they soaked up the sun together.

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," she wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Paltrow's vacation with her mom and kids comes weeks after she and husband Brad Falchuk jetted off on a Parisian getaway together.

Earlier this month, the Academy Award winner posted a gallery of photos to Instagram capturing some of her seemingly favorite moments from the French capital.

Her post was led with a couples selfie taken on an escalator at famous department store Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche. Another sweet photo captured Falchuk, 51, before a meal at the Café de Flore.

"City of Love with you know who," Paltrow captioned the post, which featured 10 pictures from their European vacation.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022

Danner, an Emmy-winning actress known for her roles in Meet the Parents and on Will & Grace, revealed for the first time recently that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer — the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002.

After two surgeries and years of exploring alternative treatments, Danner underwent a third surgery with Dr. Mark DeLacure in 2020, which succeeded in removing the cancerous tissue.

"My mother is genuinely one of the strongest people I know," Paltrow told PEOPLE last month, noting Danner's journey with three surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

"I hope if I ever go through anything like that, I can be like her," she added.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gwyneth Paltrow and mother Blythe Danner pose backstage during the opening night of "The Country House" on Broadway at Manhattan Theater Club at The Samuel J. Friedman Theater on October 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Mom Blythe Danner's Cancer Was 'Scary' —'But She's the Strongest Person I Know'
City of love with you know who
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Pics from Romantic Getaway to 'City of Love' with Husband Brad Falchuk
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10075713e) Blythe Danner poses for a portrait to promote the film "The Tomorrow Man" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2019 Sundance Film Festival - "The Tomorrow Man" Portrait Session, Park City, USA - 28 Jan 2019
Blythe Danner Reveals Private Battle with the Same Cancer that Killed Her Husband Bruce Paltrow: 'I Feel Lucky to Be Alive'
Gwyneth Paltrow attends 1 Hotel West Hollywood Grand Opening Event at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Pretty Much' Friends with All Her Exes: 'I Don't Want to Have Bad Blood'
Chris MArtin and Gwyneth Paltrow
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Goes On Shopping Spree with Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin: 'Whoops'
apple-gwyneth-paltrow-102022-1
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Burst 'Into Tears' When Daughter Apple Went to College: 'It Was Horrible'
Gwyneth Paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Cherished Every Chapter' of Her Kids' Lives: 'I'm Very Grateful'
gwyneth paltrow and kids
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White in Mexico
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Blend Their Families for Christmas in Mexico, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2019 amfAR
Gwyneth Paltrow Feels More 'Confident' After Turning 50: 'I've Never Felt Better in My Own Skin'
gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 with Italian Vacation and 'a Road Trip or Two'
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' honeymoon in the Maldives
See All the Photos From Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Stunning Honeymoon in Maldives: 'Paradise'
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude Covered in Gold Body Paint for Provocative 50th Birthday Shoot
Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude Covered in Gold Body Paint for Provocative 50th Birthday Photo Shoot