Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple, 16, Has a 'Beautiful' Sense of 'Entitlement': 'It's Not Spoiled'

"When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered," the actress said

Apple Martin is growing up to be quite the young lady, according to Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Politician star, 48, opened up about her 16-year-old daughter during the virtual Adobe MAX conference on Wednesday, sharing that Apple and her generation have a non-traditional sense of "entitlement" that she believes will usher in a new era of workplace equality.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We’re laying the groundwork for the change," Paltrow said when asked about female representation in the entertainment industry. "I think the #MeToo Movement was a big part of that change. I think Black Lives Matter is part of that change. What we're saying collectively as a culture and a society is that we are done with that paradigm of patriarchy of white men. The patriarchy itself feels like it’s cracking and starting to embrace a much wider variety of voices and races and genders."

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow with kids Apple and Moses gwyneth paltrow/instagram

"By the time my daughter is in the workforce, those girls are not going to stand for it. When I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered," she continued.

"They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, a sense of 'entitlement' that’s beautiful. It’s not spoiled, [they] are here for what the boys are going to get too," Paltrow explained. "I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together."

In addition to Apple, Paltrow also shares son Moses, 14, with ex Chris Martin.

Earlier this year, the actress shared her philosophy on parenting teenagers.

RELATED VIDEO: Apple Martin Talks to Mom Gwyneth Paltrow and Grandma Blythe Danner About Aging

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I won't let them be public on any social media or anything like that, I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible," she told Rob Lowe on his Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast. "I've really have tried not to just hand them things."

"I think, it's really been interesting to be [Apple's] mother, because as she's come into her own, it's almost like, you know, it's like watching her harness her own power with every passing year, and I'm just like, 'What is this child here to do?' " Paltrow said of her daughter. "She's so bright and so funny ... she's hilarious."

The Oscar winner added that she feels a bit uneasy about the "advantage" that some kids of famous parents can have in Hollywood.