Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin, 17, Volunteers to Babysit Derek Blasberg's Twins: 'Hired!'

Derek Blasberg has some famous babysitters lined up!

Blasberg, a prominent celebrity fashion writer and head of fashion and beauty at YouTube, welcomed twins via surrogate with Nick Brown in May - daughter Elizabeth Grace and son Frederick Noah. Celebrating their first Father's Day over the weekend, they posed with the "DILFS" letter balloons sent to them by model Poppy Delevingne (sister to Cara Delevingne).

"And a special thank you to @poppydelevingne for sending such a heartwarming, touching Father's Day gift 🎈," Blasberg, 39, playfully captioned the photo.

In the comment section, stars sent well wishes, including Ali Wentworth, who wrote, "My girls are ready to babysit!" Blasberg responded, "I'm already negotiating rates."

Additionally, 17-year-old Apple Martin - daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin - commented, "Don't worry i'll babysit WHENEVER." Said Blasberg, "HIRED!" with a heart emoji.

Derek Blasberg, Apple Martin Credit: Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Announcing the surprise arrival of his twins last month, Blasberg wrote on Instagram, "I am humbled and honored by the arrival of these two magnificent, glorious angels. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to @nickbrown for being a wonderful life partner, best friend and now co-parent."

"Thank you to our marvelous surrogate for making this longtime dream a reality," he continued. "Thank you to anyone who was raised in or started their own non-traditional family, and blazed a path for us to start ours. And thank you to our incredible support system of friends, relatives, coworkers, medical professionals, and everyone else (even the lawyers!) who've joined us on this journey."

Blasberg added, "Whoever said 'it takes a village to raise a child' wasn't a same-sex parent having kids via an out-of-state surrogacy at the tail end of a global pandemic. It took so many villages (and counties, and states, etc) to start our family and we're profoundly grateful to all of them. This bliss is real."