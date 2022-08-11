Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Look Like Twins in Photos from Their NYC Getaway

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin enjoyed a sweet mother-daughter trip to the Big Apple!

The Goop founder, 49, shared scenes from a quick getaway to New York City with daughter Apple, 18, on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

"48 hours in NYC with this beauty," she captioned a photo showing Apple in a dress, lounging in a chair while on her phone with a gorgeous view of the city behind her. From there, the nearly-identical pair enjoyed facials, vegan Chinese food, some shopping and a meal at Via Carota.

Later, the duo shared a funny selfie together in the sweltering city heat outside of the Italian restaurant. They also enjoyed a Sam Fender concert at Irving Plaza before relaxing at the Carlyle, which Paltrow indicated in a pajama selfie. Paltrow's last shot from the weekend shows Apple taking a bite of lemon chiffon cake at The Grill.

In June, Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin — who also share son Moses, 16 — got together to celebrate Apple's high school graduation.

"Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin," Paltrow captioned the photo of her smiling next to Apple and the Coldplay frontman, 45, adding a "Class of 2022" sticker under the sweet family photo.

The Shakespeare in Love actress is also stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two children: son Brody and daughter Isabella.

The Academy Award winner celebrated Apple's 18th birthday in May. On Instagram, Paltrow shared a picture of her daughter posing in front of a mirror, writing in the caption how "proud" she was of her daughter.

"18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," she said. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."

"Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama," Paltrow added.