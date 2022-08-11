People.com Celebrity Parents Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Look Like Twins in Photos from Their NYC Getaway "48 hours in NYC with this beauty," Paltrow wrote on one of the several photos shared from the mother-daughter trip By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2022 11:27 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin enjoyed a sweet mother-daughter trip to the Big Apple! The Goop founder, 49, shared scenes from a quick getaway to New York City with daughter Apple, 18, on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "48 hours in NYC with this beauty," she captioned a photo showing Apple in a dress, lounging in a chair while on her phone with a gorgeous view of the city behind her. From there, the nearly-identical pair enjoyed facials, vegan Chinese food, some shopping and a meal at Via Carota. Later, the duo shared a funny selfie together in the sweltering city heat outside of the Italian restaurant. They also enjoyed a Sam Fender concert at Irving Plaza before relaxing at the Carlyle, which Paltrow indicated in a pajama selfie. Paltrow's last shot from the weekend shows Apple taking a bite of lemon chiffon cake at The Grill. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. L: Caption . PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Chris Martin 'Came Up' with Their Daughter's Name Apple In June, Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin — who also share son Moses, 16 — got together to celebrate Apple's high school graduation. "Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin," Paltrow captioned the photo of her smiling next to Apple and the Coldplay frontman, 45, adding a "Class of 2022" sticker under the sweet family photo. The Shakespeare in Love actress is also stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two children: son Brody and daughter Isabella. Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram The Academy Award winner celebrated Apple's 18th birthday in May. On Instagram, Paltrow shared a picture of her daughter posing in front of a mirror, writing in the caption how "proud" she was of her daughter. "18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," she said. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way." "Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama," Paltrow added.