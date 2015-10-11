"With role models like that, she can't go wrong," the actress says of her daughter's Swiftie status

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Happy Daughter Apple Likes Taylor Swift: 'She's Not Naked on the Red Carpet'

Todd Williamson/Getty

At Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills on Friday, honoree Gwyneth Paltrow told reporters which powerful woman she’s so glad Apple, her 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin, looks up to.

“She loves Taylor Swift, and for me, that’s such a great sign,” Paltrow, 43, said.

“Taylor is a girl who’s incredibly talented. She writes her own music. She’s not naked on the red carpet. She’s an incredibly astute businesswoman, so with role models like that, [Apple] can’t go wrong.”

The lifestyle guru also talked to reporters about how she believes Apple’s generation will produce even more strong, outspoken women.

“I really think that that generation is going to do something very special,” Paltrow explains. “Those girls, they are so in their power. They are absolutely shameless in terms of their femininity, and I think we’re on the verge of something really exciting.”

The actress was honored during the luncheon for her work with L.A. Kitchen, which distributes leftover food from restaurants to needy Los Angeles residents.

In her acceptance speech, Paltrow offered up sobering statistics about global hunger.

“The world produces enough food to feed the global population of seven billion. However, one third of that food goes to waste,” she shared. “And one in eight people, including many children, go hungry as a result of it.”

She also spoke more about the power of strong women, saying that it is an “exciting time to be a woman.”

Paltrow continued, “It is possible to be a woman who is intelligent, thoughtful, articulate and vicious, while being a woman who is maternal, nurturing, sexual and for other women. I believe that we are those fully integrated women. I know my daughter will be that woman.”