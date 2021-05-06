Gwyneth Paltrow and Ciara sat down for a candid discussion about motherhood for a new episode of Coach Conversations

Gwyneth Paltrow Urges Moms to 'Understand' Everyone Is 'Doing Their Best'

According to Gwyneth Paltrow, motherhood should be a judge-free zone.

In a new episode of the YouTube series Coach Conversations, Paltrow and Ciara sat down for a candid discussion about motherhood, during which the Goop founder, 48, urged mothers to be supportive of one another.

Paltrow, who shares daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 15, with ex Chris Martin, and is stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two teenage children, said it's important "not to judge other mothers in their process and their decisions."

"We have to be supportive of each other," the Shallow Hal actress continues.

"I think there's this tendency sometimes, 'Did you breastfeed? Did you not breastfeed? Are you doing sleep training, are you not?' People get so triggered and so opinionated and I think it's so important to understand that all moms are doing their best," Paltrow adds. "Advice, while it can be wonderful if someone asks you for it, it's different than judgment."

"I think sometimes it's the motherly instinct in us that we want to help," the singer, 35, replied. "We want to tell someone how we did things, or how they could do things, but like you say we all have our own ways of how we mother our kids, and that's what makes us all uniquely us."

Paltrow recently opened up about her experience becoming a stepmother after marrying Falchuk in 2018.

Speaking to Gabrielle Union on a March episode of The goop Podcast, Paltrow admitted that she initially had "no idea" what to do.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine," Paltrow began. "It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S—, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?' "