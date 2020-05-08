Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin share son Moses and daughter Apple, while Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together, son X Æ A-12, Monday

Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes She 'Got Beat' by Elon Musk and Grimes for 'Most Controversial Baby Name'

After almost 16 years of motherhood, Gwyneth Paltrow is finally passing on her "most unique baby name" crown.

Four days after Elon Musk and Grimes announced the birth of their son and his eccentric moniker, X Æ A-12, the actress and Goop founder left a hilarious comment joking that she and ex-husband Chris Martin may have been ousted from the honor.

"#chrismartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name," Paltrow, 47, commented on a photo of Grimes and Musk posted on InStyle's Instagram account, as captured by Comments by Celebs. The image was captioned, "#elonmusk explained how to pronounce his and #grimes' baby's name, X Æ A-12. #linkinbio and best of luck ... "

"LMAO I—," the magazine's account wrote in response.

Paltrow shares two children with the 43-year-old Coldplay frontman: son Moses, 14, and daughter Apple, 16 next week.

Tesla CEO Musk, 48, and singer Grimes, 32, welcomed baby X Æ A-12 on Monday. On Thursday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk explained how to correctly address the newborn, sharing that his girlfriend was actually the one who "mostly came up with the name."

According to Musk, X is spoken "like the letter" while "the 'Æ' is pronounced like 'ash.' "

The Space X founder went on to proudly proclaim that the A-12 part of his son's name was his idea, saying he wanted to pay homage to the Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance aircraft built by the United States Central Intelligence Agency.

"A-12 was my contribution," he said. "The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever."

Image zoom Grimes (L) and Elon Musk Taylor Hill/Getty Images

PEOPLE recently spoke with David Glass, a family law attorney who explained that while Grimes (whose real name is Claire Boucher) and Musk's baby boy's name isn't technically illegal, it won't be accepted as valid by the state.

"In California, you can only use the '26 characters' of the English language in your baby name," he said. "Thus, you can't have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like 'O'Connor,' is acceptable."

Glass added that if the new parents filled out X Æ A-12's birth certificate at the hospital "with the odd numbers, dashes and symbols, it will be submitted and then rejected and they'll be asked to submit it again" and a granted appeal on the rejection would be "unlikely."

"I don't think you can say it's illegal — it just won't be accepted," Glass adds. "So your child won't have an official name and won't have a birth certificate and you can't get a social security number until you have a birth certificate and on down the line."