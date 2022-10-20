For Gwyneth Paltrow, life these days is all about transitions.

During an appearance to promote her new line of compression wear with Copper Fit in Los Angeles Wednesday, the actress and Goop founder reflected on life after 50 and other recent milestone moments.

"My daughter went to college in the fall, and my son is growing up every minute," The Politician star, who turned 50 last month, tells PEOPLE. "He's taller than me. But I'm very grateful for the transitions. Especially as a mother, I've really cherished every chapter of their lives."

The wellness entrepreneur, who also shares 16-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin and is stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's teenagers, son Brody and daughter Isabella, says she has always made sure to savor the sweet moments of parenthood.

"It's funny, I always thought, when they were born I was like, 'It's never going to be better than this,' " says Paltrow. "But then they were 2, and then 5, and every stage I've been like, 'This is better than the last.' And I feel that way now."

Gwyneth Paltrow. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Copper Fit

Earlier this year, Paltrow shared her pride as a mom while celebrating Apple's 18th and Moses' 16th birthdays.

"Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you," she posted on Instagram. "Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop … in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama."

Marking Moses' birthday in April, Paltrow shared that her younger child is "deeply special."

"@Mosesmartin you are 16 today. I'm not sure how I'm writing that number," she wrote. "Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place. With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued."

On Wednesday, Paltrow also opened up about her relationship with husband Falchuk, 51, and how he feels about her friendship with her ex-fiancé Brad Pitt, whom she dated from 1994 to 1997, when they called off their engagement. She later married the American Horror Story co-creator in 2018.

"When we first broke up, we weren't friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years," she told Entertainment Tonight of Pitt, 58.

She said of the Bullet Train actor, "I adore him. He's an amazing person, and he's a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I'm a big fan."

Speaking on how Falchuk feels about the current state of their relationship, the Oscar winner said, "My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship]."