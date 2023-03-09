Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Three Generations of Women in Photo with Blythe Danner and Apple Martin

The GOOP founder celebrated International Women's Day by sharing a photo with mom Blythe Danner and daughter Apple Martin

By
Georgia Slater
Published on March 9, 2023 10:43 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow, womens day
Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is honoring the leading ladies in her life on International Women's Day.

The GOOP founder, 50, shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story Wednesday featuring mom Blythe Danner, 80, and daughter Apple Martin, 18, as she celebrated the holiday.

The three-generational photo shows Paltrow sandwiched between her mom and daughter as they pose in front of a scenic backdrop at sunset. She added the hashtag "International Women's Day" to the slide.

Paltrow shares daughter Apple and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin.

Last month, the Politician actress took her kids and mom Danner to see Funny Girl on Broadway in New York City, which stars Paltrow's former Glee costar Lea Michele.

Gwyneth Paltrow, funny girl
Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Story, the family smiled under red theater lights as Danner hugged Apple and Moses sat behind his mom.

"Last night at @funnygirlbwy it was brilliant," wrote Paltrow.

Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk was also in attendance, as seen in an Instagram post from Michele, where she thanked the couple for coming to the show.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Apple is currently living in New York, where she is attending college.

Paltrow shared an Instagram Story in January that featured a throwback selfie alongside Apple as she admitted she's "still trying to get used to" her daughter being away.

