Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Son Moses with Sweet Post on His 17th Birthday: 'I Deeply Adore You'

"You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies," the Goop founder said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 8, 2023 02:59 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is showing just how much her son Moses means to her on his 17th birthday.

The actress and Goop founder, 50, penned a sentimental post to her son, whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, to mark his special day on Saturday.

Sharing a sweet photo of the mother-son pair, Paltrow can be seen wearing a white shirt and smiling at the camera while wrapping her arm around her son's shoulders, holding him close. Her son, who is captured in a gray shirt, appears to hold the camera up, looking off to the side as he snaps the picture.

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," Paltrow captioned the post.

"@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being. You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies," she continued.

"I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama," Paltrow concluded her post.

The wellness entrepreneur — who also shares 18-year-old daughter Apple with Martin, and is stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's teenagers, son Brody and daughter Isabella — is not shy about sharing her children's birthday milestones on social media.

Last year, Paltrow praised Moses for making "the world a better place" for his 16th birthday, also calling her youngest child "deeply special."

"@Mosesmartin you are 16 today. I'm not sure how I'm writing that number," she wrote at the time. "Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place. With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued."

RELATED Video: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022

In October, Paltrow told PEOPLE that she is "grateful" for the "transitions" in her children's lives and has made sure to savor the sweet moments of parenthood.

"My daughter went to college in the fall, and my son is growing up every minute," Paltrow said. "He's taller than me. But I'm very grateful for the transitions. Especially as a mother, I've really cherished every chapter of their lives."

"It's funny, I always thought, when they were born I was like, 'It's never going to be better than this,' " added Paltrow. "But then they were 2, and then 5, and every stage I've been like, 'This is better than the last.' And I feel that way now."

