Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Son Moses' 14th Birthday with a 'Socially Distanced' Parade

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram. inset: getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is making sure her son has a birthday to remember!

On Tuesday, the actress, 47, celebrated Moses‘ 14th birthday with a “socially distanced birthday parade” featuring his friends as the family continue to self-isolate at home amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In several videos shared on her Instagram Stories, a line of cars filled with Moses’ friends can be seen driving up to Paltrow’s home. The teenager appears to be taken back by parade as his pals pop up from the vehicles with noisemakers and balloons, blasting music to wish him a happy birthday.

Another clip shows Paltrow and her son dancing on their porch before Moses receives a gift bag from one of his friends.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Sweet Tribute to Son Moses on His 14th Birthday: ‘Could Not Be More Proud’

The Goop founder also shared a sweet tribute to Moses on her Instagram in honor of the big milestone. Alongside photos of the young boy throughout the years, the proud mom wrote, “This kid is the best and he is 14 today. Unbelievable.”

“He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself,” Paltrow shared. “Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend.”

“I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room,” she ended her note. “I love you.”

Many of Paltrow’s fellow celebs left well-wishes in the comments section — like Paris Hilton who wrote, “Happy Birthday Mosey! 🎈🎈 🎂 🎈🎈,” Molly Sims who remarked, “Love Happy Bday!!!!!!💙” and Chelsea Handler, who left a string of different-colored heart emojis.

RELATED: Chris Martin Shares Heartwarming Story About Embarrassing His Daughter Apple at Her First Job

In addition to Moses, Paltrow also shares daughter Apple, 15, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Paltrow opened up about parenting as a public figure on during a February visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, sharing that she was surprised when she found out that Moses was not embarrassed by his famous parents at all.

“I think it must be pretty surreal for them to be the kids of somebody — well, both of their parents are in the public eye,” the Oscar winner told host Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s interesting to watch them sort of evolve along with our careers as they go.”

“Actually, my son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it’s a great thing!’ ” she recalled, laughing. “He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom. You’re a badass.’”

“I was like, ‘Thank you!’” Paltrow added.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.