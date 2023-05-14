Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Daughter Apple Martin's Birthday on Mother's Day: 'A Double Celebration'

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating Mother's Day ... as well as another personal day close to her heart.

Sunday marked Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin's 19th birthday, which spurred the Goop founder, 50, to share a special tribute on Instagram.

Captioning a trio of photos — a solo shot of the birthday girl, plus two mother-and-daughter poses — Paltrow wrote: "Happy Birthday my angel. Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother's Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom."

"I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation," she continued. "To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can't take it! Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!! I love you so much, forever and ever."

Apple responded in the comments: "I love you so much mama. You are the best mother and woman I know."

Paltrow additionally lauded her daughter in her Instagram story, adding a photo of the two together and noting "You are my life."

She also included a shoutout to "all the mamas out there, especially #blythedanner," featuring a photo of her own mom posing with grandchildren Apple and 17-year-old Moses.

Last month, the mom of two shared a sweet photo with Moses in celebration of his 17th birthday. Paltrow could be seen wearing a white shirt and smiling at the camera while wrapping her arm around her son's shoulders, holding him close. Her son appeared to hold the camera up, looking off to the side as he snapped the picture.

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," Paltrow captioned the post.

Gwyneth Paltrow (middle) with Apple and Moses. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

"@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being. You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies," she continued.

"I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama," Paltrow concluded her post.