Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Attend Daughter Apple's High School Graduation

Apple Blythe Martin is marking a major milestone!

Mom Gwyneth Paltrow congratulated her daughter, 18, on her high school graduation by sharing a photo from the special day to her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Paltrow, 49, smiled in the photo next to Apple and her ex-husband, Chris Martin. The Coldplay frontman, 45, wore a classic dark suit as he held his arm around the graduate.

"Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin," the Goop founder wrote, adding a "Class of 2022" sticker under the sweet family photo.

Paltrow welcomed Apple in 2004 with Martin, whom she split from in 2014. They also share 16-year-old son Moses. The Shakespeare in Love actress is also stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two children: son Brody and daughter Isabella.

The Academy Award winner celebrated Apple's 18th birthday last month. On Instagram, Paltrow shared a picture of her daughter posing in front of a mirror, writing in the caption how "proud" she was of Apple.

"18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," she said. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."

