Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Was 'Not Prepared' When Daughter Apple Came Home from 6th Grade Sex Ed

Gwyneth Paltrow says that she had no idea how in-depth her then pre-teen's sex-ed presentation from school would be

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on May 3, 2023 01:01 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow considers herself a pretty modern mom, but even she wasn't prepared for what happened when her kids experienced sex-ed at school.

Recalling the experience in conversation with host Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the GOOP founder, 50, admitted that she was "not prepared" for how much was being taught.

"I remember my kids both went to this fantastic elementary school here in Los Angeles after we moved back from London. And they taught them sex-ed in the 6th grade," she shared.

Paltrow noted that it made sense but that "I was really not prepared for the information they came home with."

gwyneth paltrow and kids
Gwyneth Paltrow (middle) with Apple and Moses. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

"I will never forget Apple and her best friend Emily sitting at our kitchen banquet in shock, like, the color drained from their face," she laughed. "They taught them everything. Everything. Anything you're thinking, they taught like the 11, 12-year-olds."

"They're like, 'Do people do this?' " Paltrow recalled them asking.

Paltrow and ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also share son Moses, who celebrated his 17th birthday last month.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Sharing a sweet photo of the mother-son pair, Paltrow could be seen wearing a white shirt and smiling at the camera while wrapping her arm around her son's shoulders, holding him close. Her son appeared to hold the camera up, looking off to the side as he snapped the picture.

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," Paltrow captioned the post.

"@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being. You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies," she continued.

"I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama," Paltrow concluded her post.

