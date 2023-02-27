'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Gets Emotional as She Talks Bond Between Dad Kody and Robyn's Kids

Gwendlyn Brown explained why seeing her dad and his kids with Robyn Brown sharing sweet moments can be hard for her

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 05:26 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGPbAUaee0o. Gwendlyn Brown/Youtube
Photo: Gwendlyn Brown/Youtube

Gwendlyn Brown is getting candid about her relationship with dad Kody Brown, from whom she's currently estranged.

In the latest video shared to her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn — one of Kody's six kids with ex Christine Brown — reacted to the most recent episode of Sister Wives, getting emotional as Kody makes time to greet his and wife Robyn Brown's kids after school.

"I know that I should be happy for them, but seeing him be an active father with these kids really hurts. It sucks to not be able to see them," Gwendlyn, 21, says, beginning to tear up.

She then goes on to explain how complicated it is to feel happy that her siblings are getting the parenting they need while feeling she didn't get the same from their dad — who has 18 kids in total from his plural marriage with Robyn, estranged wife Janelle Brown and ex-wives Christine and Meri Brown.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's terrible that I'm making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn't really get that much," she says. "I know I should be happy for them and I am."

Gwendlyn continues, "I'm so happy they have a good father, or what looks like to be a good father and an active father. But I just didn't get that and I don't remember that. I don't remember coming home from kindergarten and seeing my dad and him being happy that I ate all my lunch or that I made a friend at school."

Gwendlyn also praises mom Christine for "always" being there for them, saying, "I'm so happy I had her, but it was never my dad."

Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce
Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

"And it sucks that he was not there so much. But I'm happy for them. I'm really happy they get that and they deserve that," she adds. "They are sweet and wonderful siblings who deserve the most loving, kindest father in the whole world and they will always deserve that. And I'm just glad that they can have that even when I can't."

Responding to fan questions and comments at the end, Gwendlyn shares a positive childhood memory featuring Kody.

"He used to take us out for ice cream when we got sick," she recalls. "And this one time for my birthday, we couldn't afford the most insane birthday gifts and this is going to sound so stupid, but we were shopping for something and I saw this squishy ball and I was like, 'I want that for my birthday.' And I remember him being like, 'OK, you can have this for your birthday. Don't tell anybody. And you can have it now and pretend like it's your birthday gift.'"

Related Articles
Gwendlyn Brown Says Trans Sibling Leon Has Been 'Separating' from Sister Wives Family to Feel 'Safer'
Gwendlyn Brown Says Trans Sibling Leon Has Been 'Separating' from 'Sister Wives' Family to Feel 'Safer'
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Gwendlyn Brown and Kody brown
Christine Brown's Daughter Calls Out Dad Kody's 'Manipulative' Approach with Ex Meri: 'False Hope'
Gwendlyn Brown Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown's Fiancée Says Kody Doesn't Know How to 'Respectfully Talk' with Family Members
Gwendlyn Brown; Christine Brown; Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Christine's Daughter Says Dad Kody 'Changed' as His Kids Became 'Adults' with 'Opinions'
Janelle Brown Celebrates Christine Brown’s 50th Birthday at Murder Mystery Party: ‘So Much Fun’
Christine Brown's Daughter Wants Mom and Janelle to 'Get Together' for 'Sister Wives' Spinoff Show
Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 'Sister Wives' After Meri Split and Christine Divorce
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPkebAvFqf/ gwendlynbrown Verified done with finals 😅 hoping i did as well as beatriz thinks second slide for candid ; Sister Wives https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zBNK2c3wCi9qPfJnFg4gf3VByEaH8cxU/view CR: TLC
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She Tends to 'Dislike Him a Bit' After Watching 'Sister Wives'
Paedon Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Says He and Siblings Felt 'Never Safe' Around Meri Brown
Gwendlyn Brown - Gwendlyn Brown Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CmVCPQ-v2Bi/?hl=en; janelle brown/instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BvRL_KVA__o/
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle for Becoming 'Confident' After Kody Split
Sister Wives
Janelle Brown's Son Gabe Breaks Down in Tears as He Recalls Dad Kody Brown Forgetting His Birthday
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Calls Kody's Polygamy Dream a 'Failure' as Robyn Doubts He'll Seek More Wives
Kody Brown
'Sister Wives'' Kody Brown Opens Up About His 'Very Sad' Estrangement from Janelle's Sons
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Says the Door 'Has to Be' Open for a Reconciliation with Ex Kody
Sister Wives
Where Christine, Janelle, Robyn and Meri Brown Stand After 3 'Sister Wives' Women Split from Kody