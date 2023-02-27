'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Gets Emotional as She Talks Bond Between Dad Kody and Robyn's Kids

Gwendlyn Brown is getting candid about her relationship with dad Kody Brown, from whom she's currently estranged.

In the latest video shared to her YouTube channel, Gwendlyn — one of Kody's six kids with ex Christine Brown — reacted to the most recent episode of Sister Wives, getting emotional as Kody makes time to greet his and wife Robyn Brown's kids after school.

"I know that I should be happy for them, but seeing him be an active father with these kids really hurts. It sucks to not be able to see them," Gwendlyn, 21, says, beginning to tear up.

She then goes on to explain how complicated it is to feel happy that her siblings are getting the parenting they need while feeling she didn't get the same from their dad — who has 18 kids in total from his plural marriage with Robyn, estranged wife Janelle Brown and ex-wives Christine and Meri Brown.

"It's terrible that I'm making this about myself, but it hurts so much to see him be a good father to others when I didn't really get that much," she says. "I know I should be happy for them and I am."

Gwendlyn continues, "I'm so happy they have a good father, or what looks like to be a good father and an active father. But I just didn't get that and I don't remember that. I don't remember coming home from kindergarten and seeing my dad and him being happy that I ate all my lunch or that I made a friend at school."

Gwendlyn also praises mom Christine for "always" being there for them, saying, "I'm so happy I had her, but it was never my dad."

"And it sucks that he was not there so much. But I'm happy for them. I'm really happy they get that and they deserve that," she adds. "They are sweet and wonderful siblings who deserve the most loving, kindest father in the whole world and they will always deserve that. And I'm just glad that they can have that even when I can't."

Responding to fan questions and comments at the end, Gwendlyn shares a positive childhood memory featuring Kody.

"He used to take us out for ice cream when we got sick," she recalls. "And this one time for my birthday, we couldn't afford the most insane birthday gifts and this is going to sound so stupid, but we were shopping for something and I saw this squishy ball and I was like, 'I want that for my birthday.' And I remember him being like, 'OK, you can have this for your birthday. Don't tell anybody. And you can have it now and pretend like it's your birthday gift.'"