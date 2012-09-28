Spotted: Gwen Stefani and Zuma - Fox and Houndstooth
Gwen Stefani leads the way for her little man Zuma Nesta Rock, 4, as they make their way through London on Thursday.
London calling!
Stefani — who is also mom to son Kingston, 6 — recently opened up to Marie Claire about expanding her family with husband Gavin Rossdale further.
“I really, really, really wanted [a baby] about two years ago. And it didn’t really work out,” the No Doubt frontwoman, whose new album Push and Shove was released this week, said.
“So … I feel good with what we’ve got. Everything works out how it should. You can’t plan anything, right?”
