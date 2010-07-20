Spotted: Gwen Stefani Drops Off Her Lil' Dude

Gwen Stefani drops 23-month-old son Zuma Nesta Rock off for an afternoon with her parents, Dennis and Patti Stefani, on Saturday in Los Angeles, Calif.

Quality time with the grandparents!

The singer, 40, then headed to the movies with husband Gavin Rossdale and elder son Kingston James McGregor, 4. Wonder what they saw?

