Spotted: Gwen Stefani and Zuma - Angels Among Us

Looks like that broken arm is all better!

Gwen Stefani‘s youngest son Zuma Nesta Rock (he turns 3 on Aug. 21!) shows off his team spirit with an Anaheim Angels hat during a stroll in Long Beach, Calif. with mom on Tuesday.

“Why have regrets? Everything that’s going to happen to you is going to happen,” the No Doubt frontwoman, 41, says.

“Even with my family, I don’t want to look back and say, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t sleep with Zuma that time because I was too tired,’ so I’ll just snuggle up with him tonight. It’s probably why I work as hard as I do — I don’t want to look back and see the things I didn’t do.”