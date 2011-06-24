"I came off [my solo] tour, got pregnant that month with Zuma, and then we started writing as a band and nothing was happening," the songstress, 41, tells Stylist.

It didn’t take much to convince Gwen Stefani to head out on tour again with No Doubt in 2009.

Despite recently having come off her solo tour and welcoming her second son — Zuma Nesta Rock, now 2½ — with husband Gavin Rossdale, Stefani was ready to reconnect with her fans.

“I came off [my solo] tour, got pregnant that month with Zuma, and then we started writing as a band and nothing was happening,” the songstress, 41, tells Stylist.

“It was all just too much output — even kids were coming out of me! Harajuku girls and clothing lines, how could I give any more?”

However, Stefani wasn’t the only one to realize that she needed a break.



“I totally get blocks. Every time, Gavin always laughs when I’m crying, he says, ‘That’s what you do every time, it’s part of your process,'” she laughs. “And then you realize it’s happening around the same time every month. That’s when we decided to just go on tour, to feel like a modern band again.”

Never stopping to think whether they still had a faithful fan following, Stefani reveals the group hit the stage without any worries — and it wasn’t long before they began to see the benefits.

“Within a month and a half we were playing for 20,000 people at night. It was our first time on stage together in five years,” she recalls. “It was so rewarding to watch your children on the side of the stage singing No Doubt songs that were so personal. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I was teary-eyed every night.”

And as she continues with her career while nurturing her family — including son Kingston James McGregor, 5 — Stefani has only one rule: to live life to the fullest.

“Why have regrets? Everything that’s going to happen to you is going to happen,” she muses. “Even with my family, I don’t want to look back and say, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t sleep with Zuma that time because I was too tired,’ so I’ll just snuggle up with him tonight. It’s probably why I work as hard as I do — I don’t want to look back and see the things I didn’t do.”