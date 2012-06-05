Spotted: Gwen Stefani and Sons Get a Grip

Gwen Stefani and her little guys - sons Kingston, 6, and Zuma, 3½ - attend the 23rd Annual Time for Heroes Celebrity Picnic, held Sunday at Wadsworth Theater in Los Angeles.

Like mother, like sons?

The event benefitted the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

With husband Gavin Rossdale currently on the road with Bush, Stefani and her band recently announced their own big news — the latest No Doubt record will be released Sept. 25.