Gwen Stefani and Sons Check Out Monster Trucks at Los Angeles' Monster Jam: 'So Much Fun'

Gwen Stefani's boys had a blast at Monster Jam this weekend.

On Saturday, the "Sweet Escape" singer, 53, was joined by family and friends as she attended Monster Jam at So-Fi Stadium with younger sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, 9, and Zuma Nesta Rock, 14, as seen on her Instagram Story.

From posing with the enormous trucks and their drivers to getting to climb into one, the boys seemed to have a blast.

"Kids had so much fun today!" she captioned the photos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Gwen Stefani C: Caption . PHOTO: Gwen Stefani R: Caption . PHOTO: Gwen Stefani

Missing from the family outing was oldest son Kingston James McGregor, who turns 17 later this month. Stefani shares all three of her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

In February, the "Rich Girl" singer and husband Blake Shelton took Stefani's younger sons to NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in L.A.

Stefani, Shelton and the boys were photographed alongside NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson at the event, where Johnson and wife Chandra Janway hosted friends to watch in the Legacy Motor Club suite.

For the outing, Apollo and Zuma both wore denim jackets with their names stitched on the front. The kids posed with Stefani, Shelton and Johnson for a photo, with Apollo holding a miniature signed racing helmet.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton with her sons Kingston and Zuma. Gwen Stefani/Instagram

In December, Shelton opened up to PEOPLE about becoming a stepdad to wife Stefani's three sons.

"They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into," Shelton told PEOPLE exclusively of helping raise the boys.

"It's a different kind of self-worth. Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you," continued the singer.