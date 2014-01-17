Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani Expecting Third Son

"I was ready to hand over the crown. but I guess I am still queen of the house. #itsaboy #surroundedbyboys" Stefani writes.

Hey, baby: Gwen Stefani is having another boy!

The No Doubt frontwoman and her husband, musician Gavin Rossdale, are expecting their third son, Stefani announced Friday on Instagram.

The couple — who have been married for 11 years and together for 16 — are already parents to sons Kingston James McGregor, 7½, and Zuma Nesta Rock, 5.

Despite being happy with her two kids, Stefani, 44, has hinted that she once hoped for a third child, although ultimately her dreams didn’t unfold as planned — until now.

“I really, really, really wanted one about two years ago. And it didn’t really work out,” she told Marie Clairein September 2012.



“So … I feel good with what we’ve got. Everything works out how it should. You can’t plan anything, right? You can try.”

Bush singer Rossdale, 48, is also dad to Daisy Lowe, 24, his daughter from a previous relationship.

