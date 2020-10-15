Gwen Stefani recently moved into a new $13 million Los Angeles home, which she shares with boyfriend Blake Shelton and her three sons

Gwen Stefani Says It's Been 'Nonstop Creativity' with Her Kids at Her New Los Angeles Home

Quarantine boredom isn't much of an issue for Gwen Stefani these days.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, the No Doubt rocker, 51, opens up about her busy life at home in her newly purchased $13 million Los Angeles mansion, which she shares with longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton and her three sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 (with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale).

"We just moved. It's exciting," Stefani says over a Zoom call. "Yesterday we did Halloween decorating and cookies. It's nonstop creativity over here."

With her hands full raising three boys and her work commitments picking back up, the past few months have also been nonstop activity for Stefani. After The Voice got the go-ahead to resume in-person production, Stefani and Shelton, 44 — who are both serving as coaches on the show's upcoming 19th season (premiering Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC) — packed up their bags at the country star's Tishomongo, Okla., ranch and returned to L.A.

The new on-set safety protocols call for the coaches to sit 8 ft. apart in their iconic red swivel chairs, but thanks to the lack of a studio audience, "it feels more intimate somehow," Stefani says. "I feel like we're even more relaxed."

"There's so much talent this season, it's crazy," she adds. "We're so lucky to be here and watch live music in front of us. I feel so inspired."

This season will be a very different one than the last, which aired remotely from the coaches' and contestants' homes during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Though Stefani wasn't a coach on season 18, she still felt like part of the crew as she quarantined with her family at Shelton's ranch while he coached.

"My little brother Todd was the one doing all of the technical stuff," she says. "So even though I wasn't on that season, I felt like I was."

Between filming, Shelton now continues to travel back and forth to his ranch, where he does "man stuff," quips Stefani, who performed "Happy Anywhere," her latest duet with Shelton, at the Academy of Country Music Awards last month.

"The other day he found some kind of bearded mushroom that he fried and ate," she adds with a laugh. "It had fur growing off of it! I'm like, 'Why would you find a huge furry mushroom and then fry and eat it?' "

But, as Shelton clarifies over the call, he knew exactly what he was getting into.

"I found a lion's mane mushroom, which I have watched videos about on YouTube many a time with Zuma," he says. "We've watched people find these things, take them home and cook them. I blasted it up, fried it and didn't die. I didn't see Jesus or anything."

As they settle into their new home, Stefani is happy to report that some things never change.

"Everywhere I go in this house, there's one of these," she says as she pulls out a bottle of Smithworks, Shelton's vodka brand. "I feel like with quarantine going on, everyone's going to be relating to this."

Season 19 of The Voice premieres Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on NBC.