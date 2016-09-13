Image zoom

Bonnie Osborne/Nickelodeon

Just in case singer, fashion designer, mom, reality show judge and timeless style icon aren’t enough, Gwen Stefani can now add kids’ television show creator to her résumé!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The musician has collaborated with Nickelodeon to create Kuu Kuu Harajuku, an animated series focusing on a group of girls — named, of course, Love, Angel, Music and Baby — as well as their leader G, and their adventures in the Harajuku world.

“Partnering with Nickelodeon on Kuu Kuu Harajuku is a dream come true!” Stefani, 46, says. “It’s been incredible to see the Harajuku Girls and the world they live in come to life.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom

The premise of the new show, created by the No Doubt frontwoman in conjunction with Moody Street Kids and Vision Animation, has the girls starting a band called HJ5. They run into challenges in every episode that keep them from ever getting to actually play a concert, but they keep working tirelessly to realize their dreams.

“I love that this is an animated series for young girls that celebrates creativity, imagination and individuality,” says Stefani, who has three children of her own: sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2½. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

The show comprises 26 episodes, and aside from a co-creating credit, Stefani also serves as an executive producer.

“The artwork is so beautiful and the whole series turned out better than I could have ever imagined,” adds Stefani, who also sings the show’s theme song.

Kuu Kuu Harajuku premieres on Nickelodeon Monday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. ET/PT. It will run every day at the same time through Friday, Oct. 7 before continuing every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT.

A full episode is available now on Nick.com and the Nick App.