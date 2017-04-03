"We actually did a lot of the styles like shrunken-down versions of GX glasses," Gwen Stefani says in a behind-the-scenes video exclusive to PEOPLE

For Gwen Stefani, great style has no minimum age requirement.

The fashion designer has expanded her gx by Gwen Stefani eyewear line into a brand-new collection: gx by Gwen Stefani junior, launching Monday.

“A lot of kids’ glasses, to me, look like kids’ glasses,” says Stefani, 47, in a behind-the-scenes video exclusive to PEOPLE. “I wanted to do glasses that were things that I would wear.”

One of the solutions for Stefani was simple: taking some of the adult versions of her eyewear and making mini replicas.

“We actually did a lot of the styles like shrunken-down versions of gx glasses,” the No Doubt frontwoman and The Voice coach continues in the video. “[Zuma Nesta Rock, 8½], my son, wears glasses, so we’re always on this mission to find something that’s unique and different.”

“I would go shopping for glasses with my son and I saw how limited and boring the choices were,” she says in a press release for the line. “Wearing glasses should be a fun and positive experience for everyone – including kids and teens.”

A unique touch that the new kids’ line adds to the gx brand? Leveraging the wildly popular emoji.

“We were able to create something that I really wanted to do desperately, which is to do glasses that you could actually interchange emojis on the sides,” Stefani explains in the video. “They have these little magnets on the side, and you can change them out every day.”

“It’s fun to be able to be unique,” she adds.

“We designed the gx junior line with lots of bright colors, patterns, fun accents and grown-up, stylish shapes in smaller sizes,” the singer and mom of three explains in the press release. “Though some kids may have no choice about needing optical, I wanted to create quality glasses that gives them a cool way to express their personal style and feel more confident.”

She adds in the video, “It’s been really exciting to see it come to life. They did an amazing job. I’m just proud of the whole thing. It’s really fun to share my passions with everybody.”