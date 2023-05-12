Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Pose for Sweet Photo with Blake Shelton at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Gwen Stefani and her kids are celebrating Blake Shelton in style.

The Rich Girl singer, 53, was joined by her three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, at her husband's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Friday. She shares her kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 57.

The family of five posed together in front of Shelton's star, with Shelton, 46, standing between his wife and boys.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," said the Boys 'Round Here singer at the ceremony. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

Stefani reciprocated the kind words, calling Shelton a "one-of-a-kind guy" who's "always stayed true to himself."

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," continued the songstress. "Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream."

"And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you," Stefani concluded.

Shelton also paid tribute to his late brother, Richie, who died in a car accident in 1990.

"My family's all here, by the way, from Oklahoma. I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was just thinking about what I'm gonna say when I get up here," said Shelton.

"She says to me, 'I wish Richie could've been here to see this and everything that you've done.' So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie."