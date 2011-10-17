Gwen Stefani: My Sons' Sense of Style Can Be 'Horrifying'

"I like them to be creative and have fun. I'd love to be part of it - don't get me wrong," Stefani, 42, says of dressing her boys. "Sometimes they'll get dressed and it's horrifying. But they often come out in outfits that are awesome."

From her dramatic make-up to her eccentric ensembles, Gwen Stefani is all about setting the bar high in the fashion world.

However, since the births of her two sons Kingston, 5, and Zuma, 3, the designer isn’t the only one pushing the limits.

“I like them to be creative and have fun. I’d love to be part of it — don’t get me wrong,” Stefani, 42, says of dressing her boys in the November issue of InStyle.

“Sometimes they’ll get dressed and it’s horrifying. But they often come out in outfits that are awesome.”

A hands-on mom to her children with husband Gavin Rossdale, Stefani admits combining her catwalk looks with motherhood has proven to be a challenge.



“When you have two little boys, you have to play outside. There’s no way around it,” she explains. “If we’re at the park, I try not to wear heels. The kids are so gigantic, it would be painful.”

Her easy solution? “I always bring back-up shoes!” she reveals.

Lately, Stefani has been juggling a full plate: In addition to her other business ventures, the No Doubt frontwoman will debut her new Harajuku Mini for Target line next month.

“At work, I’ve learned how to delegate,” she says. “It makes you a better wife and mom. You don’t have to be on a ladder in a warehouse, micromanaging. You can be at home.”

And that, she adds, is exactly where she wants to be these days.

“I love having a job where I can be in my office and look out the window and see my kids playing,” Stefani shares. “The thing I’d like to do is enjoy these boys while they’re young — so I don’t regret I was working too much when they’re big and don’t want to cuddle with me anymore.”