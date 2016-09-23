Gwen Stefani tells PEOPLE of new parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, "I'm just happy for them"

Gwen Stefani on Adam Levine's New Addition: 'I Can't Wait to Hold' His Daughter Dusty Rose

Image zoom

Adam Levine may have the moves like Jagger but can he swing it as a dad? His Voice costar Gwen Stefani sure thinks so.

The star, who is producing Nickelodeon’s new animated series Kuu Kuu Harajuku, tells PEOPLE of Levine and wife model Behati Prinsloo‘s newborn daughter Dusty Rose, “I’m just happy for them.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I love Adam Levine,” Stefani, a mom of three, says. “I feel like he’s not going to believe what it’s like to have a baby and a child.”

Stefani says she’s “so happy” for anyone who gets to “experience pregnancy and giving birth and the trials of raising a child.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The singer shares sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2½, with ex Gavin Rossdale. Dusty Rose, born Wednesday, is the first child for both Levine and Prinsloo.

When it comes to advice for the new parents, Stefani says she recommends they “just keep smelling that baby in the hospital!”

“That’s the greatest smell in the world, that new baby smell,” Stefani, 46, says. “To me, that’s the greatest being in the hospital afterwards. So, they’re doing that right now and I’m so happy for them.”

She insists she didn’t have any insight on Dusty’s unique name ahead of time, but reveals that Kingston had a hand in coming up with potential monikers for Levine and Prinsloo’s little bundle.

“Kingston comes up with really good names,” she says. “So we’re always trying to text each other with what names it could be, and so then just the other day [Adam] wrote me ‘Dusty Rose is on her way!’ We were like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Dusty Rose!’ ”

Stefani adds, “I can’t wait to hold the little tiny thing.”

Kuu Kuu Harajuku, which is based on Stefani’s Harajuku Girls, premieres on Nickelodeon on Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. EST/PST.

The series – which is about the adventures of animated band HJ5 – will air Monday-Friday at 4 p.m., and beginning Saturday, Oct. 8, will air in its regular time slot on Saturday mornings at 8:30 a.m.