Family Photo: The Stefani-Rossdales - Lunch Bunch

Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale and sons Kingston, 4½, and Zuma, 2½, head to lunch in L.A.’s Little Tokyo after a visit to the California Science Center.

“I’ve been with Gavin for 14 years, and, let’s face it, that is a huge accomplishment,” the No Doubt frontwoman, 41, tells ELLE UK in their April issue.

“I feel so proud of that — it hasn’t been the easiest journey.”