Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Celebrate Their Son Apollo's 7th Birthday with Adorable Selfies

Gwen Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale shared a pair of loving tributes on Sunday in honor of their son Apollo Bowie Flynn's 7th birthday.

"Happy b day bday boy!!! #apollo ❤️🎂🎉🎁" Stefani, 51, wrote alongside a cute mother-son selfie.

Over on his own Instagram page, the Bush frontman, 55, shared several throwback snaps with their youngest child, ending on a sweet selfie.

Stefani and Rossale also share sons Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Kingston James McGregor, 14. Additionally, Rossdale is also a father to 32-year-old daughter, Daisy Lowe.

Stefani's fiancé, Blake Shelton, also plays an important role in her sons' lives.

Earlier this month, the country star, 44, opened up about his relationship with the boys, saying that while being a stepparent isn't easy, he couldn't imagine his life without them.

"I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious," he said during an interview with KFROG's The Ride with Kimo & Heather.

"But I also have a blast with it" he added. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing."

Over the summer, Shelton opened up about the balance of being both a friend and a role model to the boys.

"It's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say," Shelton said during a July appearance on Today. "There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that."