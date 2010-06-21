Family Photo: The Stefani-Rossdales - Birthday Bunch

Gwen Stefani totes Zuma Nesta Rock, 22 months, as she heads to a birthday party with elder son Kingston James McGregor, 4, a babysitter, and husband Gavin Rossdale on Saturday in Long Beach, Calif.

Mom’s got the baby while Dad’s got the gift!

It was a busy weekend for the family — that evening, Stefani and Rossdale enjoyed a date night in Malibu.

On Monday, the rocker announced the reformation of his old band, Bush, before manning the phones at CNN’s Gulf Coast telethon.