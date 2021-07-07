Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Family Photo from Wedding with Blake Shelton and Her Sons All Dressed Up

Gwen Stefani had her boys by her side for her wedding day.

The singer, 51, tied the knot with Blake Shelton on Saturday on his Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch, and on Wednesday, Stefani shared a sweet family photo that showed the newlyweds smiling with her three sons: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

"Thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits we love u gx," Stefani, who wore a custom silk and tulle Vera Wang wedding gown and chapel-length veil embroidered with Shelton and her sons' names, captioned the snapshot on Instagram.

Shelton, 45, dressed up his usual blue jeans with a tuxedo jacket, vest and bow tie as he and Stefani said "I do" in a backyard chapel on his ranch.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, insiders share details from the nuptials, including how the family of five are growing together. "Blake loves the kids and had no problem adjusting to a new role as an extra dad," said one source, as another industry insider added: "They each put the other first and appreciate each other. They are seamless as a family."

"[Stefani is] able to lean on Blake to be an extra dad," said a source close to the couple. "He's a wonderful role model for Gwen's sons. The kids love him and have a really special bond with Blake."

Another source close to the bride said they "purposely kept the wedding simple" because "they didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones."

Forty friends and family cheered them on and longtime friend Carson Daly officiated the ceremony.

In February, Shelton opened up about being a stepfather to Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom Stefani shares with ex Gavin Rossdale. During an interview with KFROG's The Ride with Kimo & Heather at the time, Shelton said there is "definitely nothing easy" about being a stepparent.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he said. "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be. And I take it very serious."