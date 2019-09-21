Gwen Stefani Says Dropping Off Apollo at Kindergarten This Year Was 'Devastating'

Back-to-school season is inevitably hard for any parent, but for Gwen Stefani this year, it was “devastating” to send her kids back to class.

The Voice coach, 49, recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her busy schedule working while raising three boys and how sad she was to send her littlest one, 5-year-old Apollo, off to kindergarten this year.

“I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating,” she told the outlet in an interview published Thursday. “But he’s so excited and he’s doing so well. I got junior high… God gave me all three boys. I’ve always been surrounded by boys.”

In addition to Apollo, Stefani is also mom to 13-year-old Kingston and 11-year-old Zuma, but that doesn’t stop her from loving the busy schedule.

“I didn’t expect to be doing [her Las Vegas residency] and The Voice at the same time,” she told ET. “I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that being back on the set of The Voice with boyfriend Blake Shelton — where they first met and fell in love four years ago — “has been fun for them.”

“They can’t believe how quickly time has flown by, and their relationship is very solid. Blake worships her, and Gwen feels very secure with him,” the source added. In fact, Shelton credits his girlfriend with “saving” the experience of being on the show for him, after Adam Levine left the series after last season.

“Having her there, selfishly for me, made me happy, and I think it kind of saved the show with Adam going away,” he said at a press conference in Nashville last month. “There’s no way around it: It sucks not having Adam there. I mean, he’s just a major part of that show and my favorite person to kick in the nuts.”

Stefani recently said in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE that she’s “so happy to be back. My life changed so much on this show.”

The former No Doubt rocker added: “And then to be with my best friend Blakey, and to be here with Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend], I feel pretty lucky right now.”